Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Price Target Lowered to $24.50 at Piper Sandler

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $24.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %
MSBI stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $491.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $122.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Midland States Bancorp
Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.
