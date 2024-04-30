Mather Group LLC. Sells 614 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $77.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.86. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

