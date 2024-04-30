TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $157.38 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $157.38 million and $18.32 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00053787 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00020545 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012680 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001053 BTC.

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,961,833,672 coins and its circulating supply is 8,949,935,150 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

