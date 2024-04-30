Dash (DASH) One Day Volume Tops $38.73 Million

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $27.59 or 0.00045082 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $324.92 million and $38.73 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoSe coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 11,776,151 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is https://reddit.com/r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is a digital currency launched in 2014, aiming to provide a fast, secure, and private alternative to traditional payment methods. It’s based on Bitcoin software but with several improvements, including a self-funding and governance model, and additional services from masternodes. Dash is used for various purposes, including payments, remittances, and investing, with a focus on usability and user experience. Xcoin and Darkcoin are the former names of Dash, which initially offered anonymous transactions. Dash was created by Evan Duffield, prioritizing speed, security, and privacy as an alternative to traditional payment systems.”

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

