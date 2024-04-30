Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $558,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 115.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Oracle were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $93.85 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.52 and a 200 day moving average of $113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

