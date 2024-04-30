Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 18,995 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1,461.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $15,994,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,876.8% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 595,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 564,983 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,038,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 393,837 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,070.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 398,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 364,625 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,670,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,522,000 after purchasing an additional 360,767 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

