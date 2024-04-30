Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New $514,000 Investment in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFLR. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 28,292 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,349,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 97,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 61,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SFLR opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.28 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.