Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 4,989.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MANH. DA Davidson upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $209.83 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.37 and a 52 week high of $266.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.