Exchange Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after buying an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,933,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,104 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,080 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,226,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,755 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.12. 3,682,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,935. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

