Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,488,000. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 28,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLK stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,650. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $103.28 and a 1 year high of $162.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.58 and its 200-day moving average is $140.54.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,565 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

