Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Buys New Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,741 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 87,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 45,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 654,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after buying an additional 62,075 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.15. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

