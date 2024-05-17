Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,108 Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 260,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. 122,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,165. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0651 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

