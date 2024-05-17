Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Buys 937 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 48.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $1,297,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $308,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 10,320.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 571,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.51. 1,358,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,316. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.03 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.37.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,877,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Argus upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

