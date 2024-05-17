Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 23,207 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,207 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000.

GBIL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.93. The company had a trading volume of 116,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,520. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average of $99.94. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

