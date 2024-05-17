Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Trims Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,550,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 26,692 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 43,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,462,000 after buying an additional 113,857 shares during the period.

FTSL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 63,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,718. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.05. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

