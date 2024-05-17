Tigress Financial Boosts Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target to $210.00

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.33.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,991. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.44.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,236,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 328.3% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the period. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in Garmin by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 7,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 7.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Garmin by 1.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Garmin by 11.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

