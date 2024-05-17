Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 595 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBDT. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IBDT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,799. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.