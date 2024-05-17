Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Buys New Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 135,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLPA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.27. 43,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,433. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.