Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Paramount Global Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.61%.
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
