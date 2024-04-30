Intellectus Partners LLC Invests $214,000 in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $746,871.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,220,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,395 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CWST stock opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.01. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.97, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.