Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $257.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.18.
PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software
Institutional Trading of Paycom Software
Paycom Software Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $193.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.96.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paycom Software Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.