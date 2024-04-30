Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $257.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.18.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 83.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $193.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.96.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

