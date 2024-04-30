Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CLNE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $38,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $544.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million. Research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.