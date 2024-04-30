Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.44.

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 323.97%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

