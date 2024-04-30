Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.11.

CNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.27. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Cinemark by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Cinemark by 1.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

