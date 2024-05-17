Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,731. Copart has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average of $51.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

