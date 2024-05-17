Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.270-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $659.0 million-$671.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $703.8 million.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,172. Azenta has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.89 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Azenta’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

