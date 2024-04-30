Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphatec from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 637,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,674.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 121,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $1,617,293.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 637,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,674.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 285,069 shares of company stock worth $3,971,495 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,859,000 after purchasing an additional 80,101 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 24.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,440,000 after purchasing an additional 523,323 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 48.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,336,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after buying an additional 767,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEC opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.55. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Alphatec’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

