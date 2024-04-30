Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $39.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $247,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,631.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 619,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,063,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $247,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,631.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,907 shares of company stock valued at $8,338,649. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 128.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $38.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

