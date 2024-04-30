Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.04. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $19.10.
About Aspen Aerogels
Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.
