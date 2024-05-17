SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11, reports. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 49.21% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $63.65 million during the quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

SILV traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,890. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5,624.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,352,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,888 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.