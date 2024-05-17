Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $47.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Truist Financial traded as high as $40.51 and last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 736095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $467,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 39,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,219,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,527,000 after buying an additional 31,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

