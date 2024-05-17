Vulcan Forged PYR One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.58 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $130.09 million and $9.58 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $4.63 or 0.00006975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011047 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,282.90 or 0.99872863 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011948 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.41892477 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $6,931,703.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

