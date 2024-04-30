Brokerages Set Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Price Target at $14.50

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

TWO stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.27%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -90.00%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $29,028.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $88,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $29,028.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $169,150 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

