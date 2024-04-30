Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.20.

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 116.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

