SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 471,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,081 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $28,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1,428.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.46. 537,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,710. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

