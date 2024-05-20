Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 183,955 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,955 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.26% of WPP worth $27,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPP. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in WPP by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in WPP in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

WPP Price Performance

WPP stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 81,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,111. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

WPP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

