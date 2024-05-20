Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $32.04 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,260 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 3.6% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $32,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.

Walmart Stock Down 0.7 %

Walmart stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,991,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,850,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $517.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

