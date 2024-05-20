CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.53.

Deere & Company stock traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $391.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,961. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

