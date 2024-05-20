Columbia Asset Management Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

VXUS remained flat at $62.21 on Monday. 2,960,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,382. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

