Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 820,864 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 1,186.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820,864 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 1.12% of Kennametal worth $22,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,679,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,420,000 after acquiring an additional 66,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kennametal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,416,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,914,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kennametal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,214,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kennametal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 631,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,400,000.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.08. 508,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $30.60.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,343 shares in the company, valued at $34,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMT. StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

