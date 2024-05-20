Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 3,218 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.08% of AutoZone worth $36,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in AutoZone by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,834,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $6.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,923.81. The stock had a trading volume of 246,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,704. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,036.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2,822.73. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $24.64 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,115.24.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

