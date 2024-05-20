Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,558,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total transaction of $5,647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,485 shares in the company, valued at $72,558,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,486,980 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $594.01. 805,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $576.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

