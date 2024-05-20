BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,141,299 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,029,030 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned 0.10% of Intel worth $208,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Intel by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,859,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,134,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $136.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

