Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,752,716 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 197,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 1.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.23% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $91,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $813,701,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,125,000 after purchasing an additional 951,730 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,913,000 after purchasing an additional 941,193 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,751,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,020,000 after purchasing an additional 866,548 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,208,000 after purchasing an additional 715,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

BK stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.95. 1,857,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

