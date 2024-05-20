Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Position Raised by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,499,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,082 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 4.76% of Arlo Technologies worth $42,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 50,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 18.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 42,161 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $462,506.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 661,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,260,801.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 42,161 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $462,506.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 661,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,260,801.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 132,214 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $1,447,743.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,314,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,348,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,386 shares of company stock worth $3,658,179. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE ARLO traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.19. 772,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,366. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.