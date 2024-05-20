Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $123.28 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,304 shares during the period. Amdocs accounts for approximately 1.9% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 1.20% of Amdocs worth $123,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,153,000 after acquiring an additional 621,962 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,109,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amdocs by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,464,000 after buying an additional 94,856 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,980,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,309,000 after buying an additional 115,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,694,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.04. The company had a trading volume of 842,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,009. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.71. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

DOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

