Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned about 2.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $324,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 662,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $256.90. 143,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,144. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.22 and its 200 day moving average is $239.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

