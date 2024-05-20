Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.9% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.39. 2,842,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,576. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.74.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

