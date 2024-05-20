American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,596,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,879 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises about 1.6% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $108,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,312,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.91. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.