WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,253,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $83,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 417,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.4% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 146,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

